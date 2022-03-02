The Emporia Gazette
An Emporia man was recovering Thursday morning after reportedly driving around a warning and colliding with a train.
A statement from Emporia Police said John Burton, 26, drove a Chevrolet “around the crossing arms of the train tracks” near Third Avenue and Market Street around 4:25 p.m. Wednesday. A train hit Burton as he crossed the tracks.
Burton was taken to Newman Regional Health with what police call serious injuries.
Officers say they’re still investigating what happened.
First responders were initially called to the crossing near Congress Street during the 4 p.m. hour on Wednesday.
A freight train pushed a vehicle several feet down the track, stopping near the Emporia Recreation Center.
The call was then modified to the Market Street crossing, where the vehicle was pushed partly under the train between Market and Mechanic streets.
Scanner traffic indicated a LifeSave helicopter was summoned to help the injured person.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.