Two Lyon County children took home some big awards during the Morris County Youth Rodeo in Council Grove, Saturday evening.
Brenli and Colter Corpening of Olpe were awarded the all-around junior cowgirl and cowboy awards.
Winners of all around awards in the Morris County Youth Rodeo at Council Grove included Cole Wilson, Council Grove, intermediate cowboy; Atley Johnson, Dwight, intermediate cowgirl; Jenna Hannagan, Junction City, senior cowgirl; and Jayden Patry, Dwight, senior cowboy. (Amy Allen photo)
