Two more local organizations were awarded $500 surprise grants from the Emporia Community Foundation Tuesday afternoon.
The grants are part of ECF's 25th anniversary ECF Celebrates campaign this week. The grants can be used as needed by the receiving organizations.
Hetlinger Developmental Services was the first organization to receive a grant.
The organization provides programs and services to increase independence, productivity, integration and inclusion for adults with developmental disabilities who live in Lyon, Morris, Chase and Wabaunsee counties through work programs, community engagement, arts and crafts and enrichment programs.
ECF Executive Director Becky Nurnberg said it was an honor to present the ECF Celebrates surprise grant to Hetlinger executive director Trudy Hutchinson.
Hetlinger started its endowed ECF Fund in 2006, looking forward to their future. ECF said the organization provides a safe and secure environment to many in the greater Emporia area, and recently started work on the Planting Hope Initiative — a greenhouse project that will offer new experiences and skills for those they serve.
The Emporia Eastside Community group was the second awardee and fourth recipient overall of the surprise $500 grant from the Emporia Community Foundation.
In 2004, the Emporia Eastside group started the ECF East 9th Avenue Park Fund with dreams to improve its park for young and old in the community.
After numerous fish frys, fund raisers and donations, the East 9th Avenue Park provides green space and activities for community members, the park will get a basketball court this summer that has long been a goal of the group.
Representative Al Slappy accepted the surprise ECF Celebrates grant, saying the money will be put to good use.
And the fish frys will continue even though they now have their basketball court, as it’s a great way to keep their community together.
So far, grants have also been awarded to the Chase County Children's Fund and the Olpe Veterans Memorial.
ECF will continue to announce two grant awards per day through Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.