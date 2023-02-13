Update No. 2: Traffic is returning to normal for both north and southbound lanes on the Kansas Turnpike following a Monday night wreck about four miles south of Emporia.
Traffic was shutdown to accommodate an air ambulance landing near mile marker 123.2.
Update: The Kansas Turnpike near Emporia will be temporarily shutdown Monday night while an air ambulance lands near the scene of an injury accident.
According to scanner traffic, all lanes of traffics will be stopped to accommodate the helicopter.
The accident occurred before 9:45 p.m.
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a possible rollover accident on the Kansas Turnpike Monday night.
According to scanner traffic, the accident occurred about four miles south of the Emporia toll plaza near mile marker 123 heading southbound, and was reported by a passersby. One patient is involved and it is unknown at this time the extent of the injuries.
A Life Save helicopter is reportedly en route.
We will have more on this incident as it develops.
