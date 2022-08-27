The Emporia Arts Center will host an artist’s opening reception for “Photo Initiated Art” an exhibition by Carlton “Corky” Heller next week. The reception is scheduled for 4 - 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, in the Trusler Gallery, 815 Commercial St.
Heller is a Kansas native whose photographs speak to what it is to be from The Plains State. He likes to use photomanipulation to bring forth what is already there and to make it soar to the viewer. Sometimes he adjusts it very little — just using the darkroom to bring forth contrast and what the image is about; at others — he has fun with effects and color to give the photo a more artistic interpretation.
His images are ones that we know: landscapes, vistas, sunflowers and the majestic Flint Hills. His images are what we dream; abstract, micro, and smoke interpretive. They stand on their own but also have a cohesion. There is something for everyone at “Photo Initiated Art.” Make sure you put Sept. 2nd, 4p.m. - 6 p.m. on your calendar!
The show will be up for viewing now - Sept. 23. The gallery is open 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Tuesday - Friday and 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday.
All exhibitions in the Trusler Gallery at Emporia Arts Center are free to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.