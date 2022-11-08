The city of Emporia has announced changes to the city's santitation schedule this week in observance of Veterans Day.
According to a post on social media. there will be no automated residential trash, (west side) recycling, roll-off or cardboard santitation services on Friday, Nov. 11.
Residential trash and west side recycling service normally picked up on Friday will be picked up on Wednesday, Nov. 9.
Commercial sanitation service will be picked up as normally scheduled.
The city of Emporia/Lyon County Transfer Station and Recycling Center will be closed on Friday, Nov. 11, and resume normal hours of operation on Saturday, Nov. 12.
