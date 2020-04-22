Norma Jean (Burch)
Stinnett, 80, of Emporia,
entered Heaven peacefully on
Sunday, April 19 surrounded
by her family in spirit and love.
Norma was born on March 12,
1940, in Emporia, the daughter
of Jarvis and Anna (Brewer)
Burch. She attended school in
Council Grove for many years
before the family moved to
Wichita where she graduated
high school, met her husband Gene Stinnett and
began to build a life that w ould include three
children together. Eventually returning to Emporia,
Norma attended Kansas State Teachers College and
embarked on a career in bookkeeping, along with
raising her family following divorce.
Norma started her professional life in accounting
with Schulte, Klein, Gaeddert & Agler, CPA Firm
before transitioning to a long career with the
Emporia Unified School District. Her role as the
Clerk of the Board of Education and Insurance Risk
Manager garnered life-long friendships with coworkers,
bosses and community members, over 33
years before her retirement in 2010. She was also
the Historian for the school district, maintaining
archives that dated back to the mid-1850s. Her lo ve
for cooking made her locally famous throughout
the community with her award-winning chili at the
annual Chili Days. Her name appears frequently on
plaques at the district’s central office.
Throughout her career, Norma held leadership roles
in many professional organizations and service clubs
as well as her church. She joined the Emporia Charter
Chapter of the American Business Women’s Association
in 1977 and was named Woman of the Year in 1979. Her
time with ABWA saw her serve as President and value
her opportunities to be involved with local scholarship
award programs. Norma enjoyed serving as the
treasurer for the Lions Club and Emporia Area Retired
School Personnel and she remained an integral part of
the USD 253 School Board after retirement.
As a dedicated life-long member of the First Baptist
Church, she loved singing in the choir, held many
different positions in the church, and, after retiring
from the school district, worked as the church
secretary. Her faith was incredibly strong, and she
valued her church family. Norma’s greatest joy was
being with family and supporting her children and
grandchildren in every way. She especially loved
watching her son, Gary, compete at the drag races.
Her heart will live on in her children: Ricci Balkenhol,
Gary Stinnett (Joyce), Lori Siebenaler (John) and
her nine grandchildren: Ryan Balkenhol (Jennifer),
Lyndsey Kucza (Jacob), Kathryn Balkenhol (Ian),
Christopher Stinnett, Chad Stinnett (Sarah), Jason
Stinnett (Shannon), Levi Lapping, Kori Rael Lapping
and Teagan Lapping. She will live on in memories for
her nine great-grandchildren: Ansen, Corbin, Holden,
Henry, Maggie, Lincoln, Blake, Brendan and Brayden.
Her life was full of love with many cousins, nieces,
nephews and wonderful in-laws, all of whom she
considered forever family.
Norma is survived by two sisters: Kathleen Dalton
(Fred) and Christy Schreck, both of Emporia. She
was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Alfred
Earl Burch; sister, Mary Ann Ryer and son-in-law,
Barry Balkenhol.
Cremation has taken place and a memorial service
is tentatively planned for May 30th. Condolences may
be sent to Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home and
memorial contributions in her honor to First Baptist
Church, 801 Constitution, Emporia, KS 66801.
