Norma Jean (Burch) Stinnett

Norma Jean (Burch)

Stinnett, 80, of Emporia,

entered Heaven peacefully on

Sunday, April 19 surrounded

by her family in spirit and love.

Norma was born on March 12,

1940, in Emporia, the daughter

of Jarvis and Anna (Brewer)

Burch. She attended school in

Council Grove for many years

before the family moved to

Wichita where she graduated

high school, met her husband Gene Stinnett and

began to build a life that w ould include three

children together. Eventually returning to Emporia,

Norma attended Kansas State Teachers College and

embarked on a career in bookkeeping, along with

raising her family following divorce.

Norma started her professional life in accounting

with Schulte, Klein, Gaeddert & Agler, CPA Firm

before transitioning to a long career with the

Emporia Unified School District. Her role as the

Clerk of the Board of Education and Insurance Risk

Manager garnered life-long friendships with coworkers,

bosses and community members, over 33

years before her retirement in 2010. She was also

the Historian for the school district, maintaining

archives that dated back to the mid-1850s. Her lo ve

for cooking made her locally famous throughout

the community with her award-winning chili at the

annual Chili Days. Her name appears frequently on

plaques at the district’s central office.

Throughout her career, Norma held leadership roles

in many professional organizations and service clubs

as well as her church. She joined the Emporia Charter

Chapter of the American Business Women’s Association

in 1977 and was named Woman of the Year in 1979. Her

time with ABWA saw her serve as President and value

her opportunities to be involved with local scholarship

award programs. Norma enjoyed serving as the

treasurer for the Lions Club and Emporia Area Retired

School Personnel and she remained an integral part of

the USD 253 School Board after retirement.

As a dedicated life-long member of the First Baptist

Church, she loved singing in the choir, held many

different positions in the church, and, after retiring

from the school district, worked as the church

secretary. Her faith was incredibly strong, and she

valued her church family. Norma’s greatest joy was

being with family and supporting her children and

grandchildren in every way. She especially loved

watching her son, Gary, compete at the drag races.

Her heart will live on in her children: Ricci Balkenhol,

Gary Stinnett (Joyce), Lori Siebenaler (John) and

her nine grandchildren: Ryan Balkenhol (Jennifer),

Lyndsey Kucza (Jacob), Kathryn Balkenhol (Ian),

Christopher Stinnett, Chad Stinnett (Sarah), Jason

Stinnett (Shannon), Levi Lapping, Kori Rael Lapping

and Teagan Lapping. She will live on in memories for

her nine great-grandchildren: Ansen, Corbin, Holden,

Henry, Maggie, Lincoln, Blake, Brendan and Brayden.

Her life was full of love with many cousins, nieces,

nephews and wonderful in-laws, all of whom she

considered forever family.

Norma is survived by two sisters: Kathleen Dalton

(Fred) and Christy Schreck, both of Emporia. She

was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Alfred

Earl Burch; sister, Mary Ann Ryer and son-in-law,

Barry Balkenhol.

Cremation has taken place and a memorial service

is tentatively planned for May 30th. Condolences may

be sent to Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home and

memorial contributions in her honor to First Baptist

Church, 801 Constitution, Emporia, KS 66801.

