The City of Emporia unveiled a new mass notification system Monday, after receiving community feedback.
According to a written release, moving to a new notification platform, Civic Ready, will allow the City to distribute information in a more efficient and streamlined manner; directly connecting our social media platforms, website, and other city platforms used for distributing information.
City communications manager Christine Torrens said the Civic Ready platform is more efficient and offers translation services in over 160 languages. Community members have three ways to sign up for alerts:
1. Download the MyAlerts app to receive notifications for public safety and/or community notifications according to your location. This app also provides local weather alerts from the National Weather Service.
2. Text EmporiaKS to 38276 to receive only text alerts from the city that include public safety alerts, street closures and updates, sanitation changes, office closures, and splash pad updates.
3. Sign up for Emporia alerts at https://emporiaks.myfreealerts.com/ for a more customizable experience. Sign up for email, text, and phone call or a combination of the three. By creating an account, you can personalize which alerts you are signed up for: public safety, street closures and updates, sanitation changes, office closures, or Splash Pad updates according to your set locations.
To receive texts ONLY, community members are encouraged to text EmporiaKS to 38276. This will not require any additional information or steps. Community members that do so will automatically receive text alerts only.
For those that would like calls or emails and at the same time and to tailor which category of alerts they receive, visit https://emporiaks.myfreealerts.com. Phone calls will only be sent for public safety alerts. However, if your preferred method is a phone call, you can contact the City of Emporia at emporiainfo@emporiaks.gov to sign up for phone calls only for community notifications such as sanitation changes and street closures.
The MyAlerts app offers community members weather alerts, public safety alerts, and community notifications directly through the app.
All community members that were signed up through CodeRED will automatically have their information transferred to Civic Ready for public safety alerts only. Visit https://emporiaks.myfreealerts.com/ to change preferences and view new options.
