I’ve been hearing about smoked meatloaf for several years now but hadn’t come across any — thanks in large part to the pandemic — until last week.
It is an intriguing concept. I grew up on baked meatloaf, topped with ketchup, served with green beans and mashed potatoes and sliced for sandwiches the next day. I don’t cook meatloaf more than once a year since it’s not Andrew’s (my sweetheart’s) favorite dish, but I believe we had one a week when I was growing up.
In fact, meatloaf may be Andrew’s least favorite dish, next to black-eyed peas and lasagna. Woe is me.
After hearing from Beverly Long, my Kansas Children’s Service League compadre, about smoked meatloaf for probably two years, and then receiving an invite from Jane King to try some at The Miracle Café, I knew the time had come.
I do believe all good things come to those who wait. Keith and Jane King loaded us up in their all-terrain vehicle — a good thing since we recently cut up a tire on the Corolla driving on back-country gravel roads — and Wednesday last we hit the café at prime dinner time.
I’ve known Reta Jackson (casually) for a long time and written about her wonderful café in Reading every couple of years. It truly is a miracle, providing a center to the town, somewhere to recover from that dastardly tornado a few years back, and a place to keep Reading alive and well, thank you very much.
Reading is a short drive from Emporia, and you can do it all on blacktop by taking Highway 99 north, then Highway 170 east (also Road 250) straight into Reading. Look for the water tower, take a right and you have arrived.
As you walk in the door, you are likely to see Reta through the serving window in the kitchen. You will be in the main dining room, with another space through a doorway to the right. The walls are decorated with local memorabilia (and more than few KSU Wildcat items) including a wall of Angels, who helped keep The Miracle Café up and going through truly hard times. There are also picnic tables outdoors.
We grabbed a table in the main space, and all four of us ordered the smoked meatloaf. How could we not? It was being served with a trip to the salad bar, green beans and potatoes in a few options (but not mashed).
My sources indicated husband Gene Jackson was the grillmeister, however Reta set me straight right off.
“He bought me a Traeger grill and he eats it, but I smoke it,” she stated. “People like to think, so I let them think, but I do it.”
Reta has been making smoked meatloaf for four or five years. “It’s the one thing we have every month, the first Friday,” she said. And, thankfully, this particular Wednesday.
I asked Reta if she started it on the grill, then finished in the oven, or vice versa. She said the whole thing goes on the grill.
“I mix up my meatloaf, wrap it in bacon and put it on about an hour on ‘smoke,’ then I turn it up and finish it,” she said. “It takes a couple of hours.”
She usually makes 15 pounds at a time in an extra-big pan so she can dump the grease off and cooks the entire loaf on her Traeger.
“If I know I’m going to have a really big crowd — if someone calls ahead — then I make more,” Reta said.
Reta’s plate is about half a pound of smoked meatloaf, with a big serving of sides. She said she uses a little barbecue sauce, spaghetti sauce, then salt and pepper, garlic and onion powder.
“I use garlic and onion powder because — my husband? If he can find an onion in something…” Reta laughed. “He likes the taste of it but he doesn’t like the little chunks.”
I approve of this method. And the barbecue sauce adds depth to the smoked taste while the spaghetti sauce is more sophisticate than plain old ketchup.
The Miracle Café is a regular with men and ladies who lunch (or ‘dinner’).
“The Romeos came in one night,” Reta said. “And one of the little ladies said, ‘Oh, you guys just smother it in ketchup’ — but I don’t. Everyone likes my recipe.”
Sometimes, Reta gets advance warning, and she makes a 25-pounder for groups. Generally, the 15 pounds will cover the night and a little bit extra.
“I try to make enough so the guys can have sandwiches the next day,” Reta laughed. “They say, ‘I hope there’s leftovers so we can have sandwiches’ so they get that on the $5 lunch basket the next day.”
If you haven’t been, or you haven’t been lately, get in the car and travel up to The Miracle Café, Reading.It’s about 20 minutes, you go by The Orchard, and you see some lovely Flint Hills grazing land as well as the spiffy windmills.
The café is at 103 Franklin St., across from the Methodist Church, and they have a space on Facebook where you can see what’s going on.
Here’s a little history from Kansas Travel (.org) because my memory is fuzzy:
“The Miracle Cafe opened in the oldest home of Reading, Kansas in the summer of 2006. It was built by the people of the Reading community who donated their time, energy and skills to make the home into a cafe. Reta Jackson took over management of the small restaurant in early 2010.
“The home housing the Miracle Cafe was destroyed by the Reading tornado on May 21, 2011, but has been replaced with a brand new structure which is purpose built to be a restaurant. Much of the work was done by ‘angel’ members of the community.”
Reading saved their bank, post office, fire department, grain elevator and café.
I wouldn’t dare try to recreate Reta’s meatloaf recipe, so here is the one I grew up with. Forgive the ketchup, please. And crackers made the meat go farther back in the day.
Let’s get cooking!
MURPHY’S MEATLOAF
1 Tablespoon pork fat
1/2 large onion, minced
2 pounds ground beef
2 Tablespoons Worcestershire sauce, divided
1 sleeve saltine crackers, crumbled
1/3 cup ketchup
1 Tablespoon Creole seasoning
2 large eggs, lightly beaten
1/4 cup ketchup
Heat the lard in an iron skillet over medium heat; add celery and onion, and sauté just until tender. Mom kept bacon grease at the ready, but you can of course use a vegetable oil or butter.
Mix the ground beef, one tablespoon Worcestershire sauce, cracker crumbs, ketchup and creole seasoning in a large bowl. We used either Justin Wilson’s recipe or Tony Chachere. This was pre-Emeril Lagasse.
Beat the eggs, then mix that into the meat mixture.
Yes, we always did this with our hands. Keep them clean! If you’ve ever seen the “Two Fat Ladies” make meatloaf on their BBC show, well, you understand.
Spray a small loaf pan (about 10- x 5-inches) with non-stick spray or rub it with butter or lard, and place on a lightly greased broiler rack. Press the meatloaf gently into the pan. Meat loaf equals loaf pan, although there are those who do it free-standing on tin foil. If you use the pan, then your meatloaf is shaped like a loaf of bread for those left-over sandwiches.
Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes. Whisk together the other tablespoon of Worcestershire sauce with the 1/4 cup of ketchup until blended; pour evenly over meatloaf and bake about 13 minutes more.
Remove from heat and allow to stand 10 minutes before serving. The absolute most perfect accompaniments to this are green beans and mashed potatoes. The juices and tomato sauce take the place of gravy for the taters. You have just died and gone to heaven, my friends!
Halloween Challenge
Time draws short for sending me your most diabolical, scary Halloween recipe. Send that recipe — and a photo, if you DARE — to murphyre2000@yahoo.com by noon Friday and let’s see who makes the 18th annual Murphy’s Menu Halloween Treats list in the October 26 Gazette. Gavin, if you are there, I will never forget your gruesome Feet of Meat circa 2006.
I’ve got some Pimiento Cheese Spiders for you, so show me up, Emporia.
