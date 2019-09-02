Special to The Gazette
Dorine Harter, President, and Alice Elkins, Treasurer, Altrusa of Emporia, recently presented a donation of $500 to the Lyon County Historical Society. Accepting the donation were Greg Jordan, Executive Director, and Lisa Soller.
The Lyon County Historical Museum has been the curator of Altrusa records since its establishment and consequently, Altrusans can recover decades of their history stored in an organized manner. Without this service Altrusa’s service to the community could be lost in transfer of records among its members.
Altrusa’s contributions are intended to support not only Altrusa’s records but also the many services the Lyon County Historical Museum provides the community.
