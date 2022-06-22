Lois Lynn Jones, 98, of Kansas City, Missouri died Saturday, June 18, 2022 at North Kansas City Hospital.
Lois Lynn was born July 21, 1923 in Olpe, Kansas the daughter of Roy E. and Jennie Lee (Mays) Langley. She worked a year as a teacher, then in the Topeka office for the Santa Fe Railroad for 2 years, then the Olpe Locker for 25 years, then Reeble’s Grocery for 5 years and retired from Dr. Setterstrom’s office after 5 years. Lois Lynn was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Emporia, Merry Mixers 4-H Club and sewing leader, Extension Advisory Board in Lyon County, and the Verdigris Valley Home Demonstration Unit. She enjoyed sewing, cooking and quilting.
Lois Lynn married Darrell D. Jones July 22, 1945 at the Olpe United Methodist Church. He died November 25, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri. She is survived by son, Greg D. Jones and wife Cindy of Olathe, Kansas; daughter, Deborah A. Krouse of Kansas City, Missouri; grandchildren, Sean Krouse, Brandon Jones and wife Rachael, Preston Jones and wife Karolina; great-grandchildren, Vincent Jones, Zofia Jones, Ryder Jones; and many nieces and nephews. Lois Lynn was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sisters, Melba Wingert, Myra Lee Jones, JoAnn Herrman, Delores Gibson; and brothers, Joe Langley and Gene Langley.
Funeral services will be 10:30 A.M. Friday, June 24, 2022 at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home in Emporia, Kansas. Pastor Gene Huston of the Hartford United Methodist Church will be officiating. Interment will be in the Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Olpe, Kansas. The family will receive friends from 7:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, June 23, 2022 at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association and sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made thru: www.robertsblue.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.