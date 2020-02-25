Several teachers from around the Emporia Public Schools system were awarded for their ongoing efforts to improve the quality of education in their classrooms Tuesday as representatives from the Hopkins Foundation traveled building to building to bestow annual Project Awards.
Each of the recipients received funding for a special new classroom area, organization, field trip or group project that will benefit students. Funding amounts this year ranged from $620 to just over $5,200 and were presented by Michelle Hopkins-Molinaro, vice president and managing director of the Hopkins Foundation, and several members of the Emporia Public Schools Board of Education. The group’s first stop was to Emporia High School.
“I chose this as my project because it helps students with individualized learning and also helps teachers record their lessons,” said EHS Flex Program Coordinator Katrina Goscha whose classroom was awarded a total of $5,287 for the purchase of Lightboard educational software. “When kids are absent, they don’t have to miss the entire lesson, they can just go back and watch.”
“I wrote in to get some specialized training equipment for our weight classes and things that we can do with our summer programs,” said EHS Strength and Power Instructor Randy Wells. “It’s hopefully going to improve the health and self-confidence of every kid that steps into our weight room.”
Next, presenters traveled to Emporia Middle School to award social studies instructors Misty Lawson and Rick Jones, who said they planned to use the money to fund an “important” field trip.
“We are on one team, and were taking all of our classes to the Brown vs. The Board of Education museum [in Topeka],” Lawson said. “It’ll be tied to our unit on discrimination and the Civil Rights Movement.”
To round out the list of early presentations, the group next visited Timmerman Elementary to meet with Special Education Teacher Tabatha Granado and multi-grade Instructor Jenna Adkins.
“I’m completely redoing this corner of my room, and so what I’d like to get is sort of a calming corner type of space to fit in here,” said Granado. “I’m also planning on buying some iPads for some communication needs for some of the fine motor skills that we work on.”
“We do a lot of different projects, and one of the first we did this year was setting up a hotdog stand for the fourth graders so they could sell to the teachers at lunch,” said Adkins, who was granted a check for the funding of more large-scale, hands-on class projects. “Our fifth graders did breakfast for teachers as well and first, second and third sold to the students … I wrote to the foundation to get a lot of things to help with those projects.”
Check presentations are set to continue well into the afternoon Tuesday as Hopkins Foundation representatives will begin visiting North Lyon County schools at 1 p.m. The full list of those awarded at USD 253 schools included:
Logan Avenue Elementary Instructors Samuel Barrett — for the funding of the Logan Avenue Disc Golf Course — and Emily Joplin — for the funding of a field trip involving the study of Mars; Riverside Elementary Instructor Randielle Houser for the addition of flexible seating in her fourth grade classroom; Village Elementary Instructor Annisa Lord for ongoing STEAM projects and productions; William Allen White Elementary Instructors Hannah Prophet and Ashlee Anno for the Growing Our Health Together program; Marilyn Dalton, Carol Taylor, Jennifer Wendling, Karen Horton, and Roberta Shafer — also of WAW Elementary — for the funding of the Books In Kids’ Hands, Kids in Parents’ Laps program; WAW Instructor Melanie Curtis for the continuation of “Green Screen Storytelling” ; and Walnut Elementary Instructor Stephanie Yoho for the funding of the school’s “Eagle’s Nest” space.
Since 2002, the Hopkins Foundation has given approximately $447,793 to 236 teachers and support staff members throughout Emporia Public Schools.
