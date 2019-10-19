TOPEKA — After being able to score practically at will a week ago, the Emporia High offense proved far tougher to find on Friday night.
EHS had just 146 yards of total offense, 63 coming from Beau Baumgardner, as it dropped a 27-0 decision to Topeka High at Hummer Sports Park.
“The biggest struggle is they’re an incredibly talented football team,” EHS Head Coach Corby Milleson said of the Trojans. “They’re a 5A or 6A contender year-in and year-out and they’ve got a Division I (running) back and a Division I corner back, a huge offensive line and a very talented defense.”
That defense gave the Spartans fits much of the night as they couldn’t find any flow offensively.
Topeka High scored its first touchdown early on, getting a 12-yard run from Davonshai Harden. After the Spartans’ were brushed aside on offense, Baumgardner picked off an errant pass to set E-High up with a short field at the Trojan 15-yard line. That success was short-lived as penalties moved the Spartans back to the 37 before Topeka High got an interception of its own, bringing the ball back to the Emporia High 5-yard line. Two plays later, a short touchdown run by Janus Gilbert doubled Topeka’s lead.
“It’s a game of ebbs and flows,” Milleson said. “When it boils right down to it, offensively — — I’ll have to watch the film to evaluate it — — I’m going to make the assumption that we just had way too many blown assignments up front and had too many guys go untouched on the defensive side of the ball.”
T-High booted a field goal with seconds to go before halftime to take a 17-0 lead into the break.
The Trojans added a touchdown pass from Harden in the third and a 31-yard field goal in the fourth to solidify the win.
Though E-High’s offense floundered, the defense continued to show itself as the Spartans’ strongest suit. The Trojans entered play averaging more than 46 points and 500 yards of total offense. T-High finished with 27 and 330.
“Our defense is solid,” Milleson said. “The thing that hurts us offensively is we don’t probably have enough guys that play one side of the ball like Topeka High does where you can rest them.”
Ky Thomas continued to build on his near-historic numbers for the Trojans as Topeka’s all-time leading rusher had 30 totes for 184 yards and a touchdown. He also had another scoring run erased on a penalty.
The Spartans have one more regular season game on their slate, at home against Junction City next week. After that, they appear to be in position to host a first-round playoff game with that and beyond still yet to be finalized.
“We’re just going to evaluate the film and correct what we didn’t do well tonight,” Milleson said. “That’s what we do every single week. We’ll evaluate it, see what we did poorly and that’ll be our focus for next week and go from there. This team is, I think, far from done. My estimate right now is we’re going to host a home playoff game Week Nine and that’s what we’re playing for right now, Week Nine.”
Emporia (4-3) will host Junction City next Friday for the Spartans’ Senior Night
