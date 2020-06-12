Seven new recoveries and two new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in the latest round of data from Lyon County Public Health Friday afternoon.
The county has seen 465 total cases of the novel coronavirus since March, with 409 overall recoveries. There are currently 49 active cases and six ongoing hospitalizations.
Statewide, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment's latest data shows a 654 increase in cases this week, with 11,047 Kansans having tested positive for COVID-19 since the virus first appeared in Kansas. It is unknown how many cases are still considered active.
There have been 243 deaths across the state, and 973 hospitalizations. Of those hospitalizations, 324 have been ICU admissions.
