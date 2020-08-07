An ordinance requiring mask wearing in public spaces throughout the City of Emporia officially goes into effect on Tuesday.
Ordinance No. 24 — adopted Aug. 5 during a meeting of the Emporia City Commission — requires a mask or other face covering that covers both the nose and mouth to be worn in indoor and outdoor public spaces when social distancing is not possible. It applies to all businesses, organizations and non-profits located within city limits, meaning those entities will now require all employees, visitors, customers, members and non-members to wear masks or face coverings. The ordinance does not include private residential or private office or workspaces that are closed to customers and public visitors.
City Attorney Christina Montgomery told city commissioners that the ordinance was modeled after similar mandatory mask ordinances from other cities in the region including Wichita, Hays, Salina and Manhattan. It includes exemptions for children ages 5 and under, as well as for those with medical conditions or disabilities for whom mask wearing is difficult. Exemptions are also allowed for the hearing impaired, people for whom wearing a face covering will create risks at work, people seated at restaurants or other establishments serving food and beverages that maintain 6-feet of distance between customers, athletes engaged in some sports activities, court-related proceedings held or managed by the Kansas Judiciary, persons engaged in professional or recreational activities that have been deemed by public-health that masks cannot be worn for safety reasons.
Violations will be punishable with a fine of $25 for first time offenders, $50 for the second violation and $100 for the third and subsequent violation plus court costs.
While the ordinance passed the commission with a unanimous vote, it did not come without a contentious discussion. Commissioners Susan Brinkman and Becky Smith voiced concerns over a perceived lack of transparency involved with the ordinance, which had just been added to the commission agenda that morning. According to the city’s policy, agenda items should be submitted by noon the Friday before a meeting, though exceptions can be made for emergencies.
Vice-Mayor and Commissioner Rob Gilligan told The Emporia Gazette that he felt a global pandemic warranted emergency action.
“We did not have time to delay. For this to really be effective, for us to really move forward to the fall and knowing that ESU’s move-in days begin next week, we need to act,” Gilligan said. “We didn’t have time to delay and while maybe we could have considered a temporary delay for concepts that ultimately we knew could take another five business days to follow all of our rules and regulations to get our ordinance in place, we really needed to get it in place as soon as possible. While we may not have followed all of our policies, our policies do allow for emergency action. I would consider this an emergency action.”
Gilligan believes the issue should never have come down to the city commission to act on, citing a lack of leadership and guidance on a state level for ignoring Gov. Laura Kelly’s mask mandate in favor of letting individual counties decide whether or not to opt in. He said putting the burden on businesses to enact policies was unfair. That’s why Gilligan spoke to Lyon County Commissioners Thursday morning during the commission’s public comment forum, advocating for the county to adopt a broader mask mandate.
“I think it’s important for that voice to be offered to county commission members,” he said. “It is the three county commissioners that are the public board of health and the community needs to offer that insight to them, so that they know they are acting in the public’s best interest.”
Brinkman said the process by which the ordinance came to pass was a “disappointment” because it failed to give Emporians ample time to voice their concerns and opinions about the issue, with just a few hours between the time the amended agenda hit the local news circuit and the city’s afternoon meeting.
“For the majority of our community who hold jobs and don’t check the news every 30 minutes, they weren’t given adequate time to present their cases,” she said. “It makes me suspect of those who were rallied to present. How did they find out? Maybe they just were watching the news and saw that the mask item had been added at a very late hour. Maybe they weren’t — I don’t know.”
Brinkman said she did not have a problem with a mask ordinance and was under the impression that the city and county were working together on joint resolution language. That’s why the appearance of this ordinance took her by surprise. She said she was uneasy about the precedent set with the measure. Additionally, she was concerned with the perceived lack of communication with local law enforcement and first responders about the ordinance.
“Wouldn’t we want to know how are law enforcement feel and what their questions are?” she said.
Smith said she had been talking with constituents since Wednesday’s meeting and had heard from people on both sides of the issue, and from those who understood the desire to take even a couple of days to talk through the ordinance a bit more as a commission. She said she was still unhappy with the lack of transparency with the process.
“I’ve heard from both people who are pro-face masks and those who are against government or even the city telling them they need to do this,” she said. “Actually, most of people who are against the government telling them to do this are already doing this in their businesses or they are already doing this for themselves and really, they’re tired of being told what to do.”
As a small business owner herself, Smith said she understood how frustrating it was to hear new orders from all sides every day. The one benefit here, she said, was this would level the playing field.
“You can’t get any more local than the city to make an ordinance,” she said. “I appreciate everybody reaching out.”
Smith agreed that the ordinance should never have been an issue that was brought before the city to decide.
“It never should have come to the city, but it should have been more than four hours for the commission to have feedback from the community — good or bad,” she said.
During Wednesday’s meeting, Emporia Police Department Interim-Chief Ed Owens expressed concern over the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center being inundated with calls over mask violations, but encouraged the community to respect the mask ordinance.
“The last five months have been tough in a lot of different ways,” Owens said. “Be mindful, take some self-responsibility in actions that you present when you’re in public. It’s really not that difficult. I’ll be the first to say that I’m really not a fan of wearing masks but guess what? When I go somewhere and I need to be mindful of my surroundings, I put one on. It’s that simple.”
The ordinance will stay in place through Sept. 16, at which time the commission will review the need to renew or extend the mandate.
(2) comments
Mr. Gilligan. If you think it shouldn't have come down to the city level why did you illegally put it on the agenda? I propose you don't have the right to decided on whether it was an emergency or not. I believe you are pushing your personal views rather than doing your public duty.
Sounds to me like the city council should be investigated. The ordinance wasn't given the usual time before meeting notice. Also why would Brinkman and Smith vote for something they both say they were they were uncomfortable with? The whole thing reeks of mishandling and trying to sneak something by the public. Whether the ordinance is legal or not it certainty doesn't appear to have been legally passed.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.