The Emporia Gazette
Emporia High diver Cadance Vincent placed second at the 5A state girls dive meet in Topeka on Saturday.
Vincent — a junior who had won every competition she’d participated in this year prior to Saturday — was also named second team all-state.
She registered a final score of 346.29 to edge out third-place finisher Emma Holton of St. James Academy by 3.3 points.
Lindsey Piper from St. Thomas Aquinas finished in first place with a final score of 386.94.
This was Vincent’s second appearance at the state dive meet, having also qualified for it as a freshman in 2019. She didn’t have the opportunity to qualify for state last year, as the 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vincent was the only one from the Spartan swim and dive team to compete at the state meet.
