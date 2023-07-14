OSAGE CITY — A 2-year-old child drowned at Eisenhower State Park's swim beach Thursday night, the Osage County Sheriff's Office confirmed Friday.
According to Osage County Sheriff Chris Wells, a report of a possible drowning was recieved at 8:58 p.m. Life-saving measures had been started at the time of the call.
Osage County Sheriff’s Office, Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, Osage County Fire District #2 – Osage City, Osage County Fire District #3 – Melvern, LifeSave air ambulance out of Emporia, and Osage County EMS responded to the scene.
Life-saving measures continued when emergency personnel arrived on the scene, but were unsuccessful. The victim, a 2-year-old female, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The Osage County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks are jointly investigating this incident.
"The Osage County Sheriff’s Office would ask you to join us in our thoughts and prayer to the family and friends of the victim as well as the first responders who responded to this tragic incident," Wells said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.