Joyce V. (Schobert) Siepelmeier was preceded in death by parents, Mark & Gertrude (Koppenhaver) Schobert.
She is survived by husband, Merlyn; daughters, Susan Siepelmeier, Emporia, KS, Jane Siepelmeier & husband Craig, Papillion, NE; grandchildren, Kimberlyn Joy Siepelmeier, Mark Prauner, Brooklyn Prauner.
Private Family Services will be held. When enjoying your next cup of coffee, please lovingly think of Joyce, a lifelong Republican. Memorial suggested to Family Choice at this time.
Kahler-Dolce Mortuary,
441 NO Washington St, Papillion, NE;
402-339-3232;
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.