Thursday
Traffic stop, 400 Mechanic St., 9:16 a.m.
Injury accident, W 8th Ave. & Merchant St., 1:22 p.m.
Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 3:54 p.m.
Illegal burning, W. 4th Ave. and Congress St., 8:58 p.m.
Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 9:30 p.m.
Friday
Overdose, Address and time redacted
Thursday
Criminal damage, 70 Apache Road, 8:01 a.m.
Forgery, 2300 Industrial Road, 8:07 a.m.
Vehicle theft, 300 Sylvan St., 10:30 a.m.
Forgery, 900 Merchant St., 11:25 a.m.
Shoplifting, 2300 Industrial Road, 3:23 p.m.
Forgery, 1100 W. 6th Ave., 4:50 p.m.
Dakota Baza, 611 Valley Dr., Domestic battery, Nov. 9
Rossalynn Baker, 621 Valley Dr., Criminal damage, Nov. 9
Kinsey Reyer, 1601 TP Road, Cottonwood Falls, Careless driving, Nov. 9
Lilly Ensminger, 1762 Road B2, Theft, Interfering with law enforcement officer, Nov. 9
Christian Lopez, 1210 Cottonwood St., Reckless driving, Fleeing and eluding, Driving across lanes, Nov. 9
Joshua Brown, 1325 Merchant St., Lewd and lascivious behaviour, Nov. 9
Evan Kosec, 1016 East St., Illegal tag, Suspended driver’s license, Nov. 9
Kali McCullough, 2237 Mt. Vernon Terrace, Violation of driver’s license restrictions, No proof of insurance, Nov. 10
Autumn McCullough, 2237 Mt. Vernon Terrace, Allowing unlicensed driver to drive, Nov. 10
Matthew Heineken, 1318 Neosho St., Domestic battery, Nov. 11
Michelle Heineken, 1318 Neosho St., Domestic battery, Nov. 11
Elizabeth Shafer, 807 Cottonwood St., Possession of THC, Possession of drug paraphernalia, DUi, Nov. 11
Rodney Charlton, 437 145th Road, Cedar Point, Improper lane change, Nov. 11
Samuel Pascuzzi, 1324 State St., Following too close, Nov. 13
Gregory Moellman, 516 Congress St., Criminal trespass, Nov. 13
Dustin Combs, 409 Chestnut St., Domestic battery, Nov. 13
Michelle Herl, 821 Rural St., Shoplifting, Nov. 14
Noah Deere, 413 S. Merchant St., Possession of marijuana, Possession of drug paraphernalia, Nov. 14
Destiney Rausch, 410 Rural St., Careless driving, Colliding with vehicle, Nov. 14
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.
