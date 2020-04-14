A joy ride south of Emporia resulted in a rollover accident Tuesday evening.
Formal charges against 32-year-old Phillip Scott Lieurance of Emporia are pending after he flipped his vehicle while doing "doughnuts" in a field just outside of Emporia. The driver also had six passengers in the vehicle at the time of the incident; 23-year-old Haley Wing of Emporia and five juveniles.
According to the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, at 7:37 p.m. Tuesday, deputies and Emporia - Lyon County EMS were dispatched to the 1500 block of South Highway 99 for the report of an injury accident. They found the vehicle in the 1100 block of Road 150.
The report from the Lyon County Sheriff's Office states that it was determined Lieurance was traveling west on Road 150 "when he stated he wanted to do 'doughnuts' in a field." While he was doing doughnuts in the field, his vehicle, a 1997 White Ford Expedition, overturned in a field south of Road 150.
All occupants of the vehicle were checked on by EMS and declined further medical treatment.
Charges against Lieurance are pending investigation by the Lyon County Attorney's Office.
A 32 year old, 23 year old, and 5 juveniles is more than 6 total passengers. Guy is lucky he didn't hurt anyone doing such a dumb thing with so many people...
