TOPEKA — Dr. Michael Argabright was formally recognized as the Kansas Superintendent of the Year during the 2023 Kansas Superintendent of the Year Awards ceremony at the Bishop Education Center in Topeka Wednesday.
Argabright, who has led the Southern Lyon County USD 252 School District since July 2006, had learned he was a finalist in September and that he won the honor in October. He was one of three finalists for the distinction, with Dr. Tiffany Anderson of Topeka USD 501 and Dr. Alicia Thompson of Wichita USD 259, both receiving recognition as finalists for the award.
He said he was humbled and thankful to receive the award, surrounded by so many of his colleagues, peers, friends and family. Argabright was visibly affected as he spoke of his wife and children, and the sacrifices that have been made over the years because of his role with the school district.
"You're looking at a grubby little farm kid from northwest Kansas — and damn proud of it," Argabright said. "They're probably the hardest working people I'll ever know."
His parents, he said, were extremely conservative but valued two things: good hospitals and good schools.
"What's more relative today than that?" Argabright said.
When it comes to good schools, Argabright might know a thing or two. Southern Lyon County USD 252 district is the only school district in the state to earn awards in all eight educational categories as part of the Kansans Can Star Recognition program.
And they've done it twice.
Argabright was quick to commend his leadership team, teachers and staff for the awards, because without their hardwork, none of it would be possible.
"When it all comes down to it, it's about people," he said. "It's about having the right people in the right places and you can do about any damn program you want to do, but it takes good people and we have good people. And I know all of you do, too."
According to the Kansas School Superintendents' Association and the State Department of Education, it takes good leadership, too.
Kansas Education Commissioner Randy Watson, who spoke briefly during Wednesday's ceremony before heading to another meeting on federal funding, said Argabright, Anderson and Thomspon were examples of active leadership.
"When I saw the three finalists for this year's Superintendent of the Year, I went, 'Whoa,'" Watson said. "I really did. It took my breath away. ... I do think you are great examples of when the art of leadership matches the science of leadership, and then the tenacity to stay with for the years that you've stayed with it in your community is something that just doesn't happen today."
Watson said the average tenure for school administrators is not very long anymore, and "it's a hard road" to travel. Where districts used to be happy to get five years with a superintendent, now they are lucky to get two.
"Superintendents — we love a leader when we hire him or her, and we don't like them very long," he said. "When you look at the longevity that Alicia and Tiffany and Mike have brought to their profession in their communities, it's just remarkable."
Later, Argabright said it was his philosophy that all children deserved a chance. And all children deserved to feel like they mattered. He urged his fellow educators not to minimize the influence they can have in someone's life.
It's just part of what it takes to build good leadership.
Argabright said it's also important to listen and learn from those around you.
"People need to know that you're interested in what they're saying," he said. "If you're talking, you're not listening."
He said leading takes boldness to stay on track and move forward.
Argabright said it was important for administrators to connect with elected officials and represent their children and their communities.
And, it's important to have a vision of where you want to go.
"Every child deserves a chance," he said. "That's our vision: every children deserves a chance. How do we in the leadership roles build those roads, make those paths ... that every child deserves a chance, because by God, they do."
