Hey, Emporia and surrounding area: It’s just about time to continue an 82-year-old project. This is the redbud story from the Emporia Lions 1964 scrapbook: Emporia Lions Club Redbud Project was started in 1939 by The Redbud Committee chaired by Marshall Randel and members H.D. McKee, C.R. Moore, J.W. Carter, Rodger Moon, O.E. Hazlett, and Henry Baltz.
Around 2,000 redbud trees were guaranteed for the streets in Emporia according to an Emporia Gazette article on March 3, 1939. The next day, the Emporia Gazette reported redbuds “make a beautiful tall scrub in bloom in the spring; in masses they would be a delight to this town, and if we can get enough of them, they would do for Emporia what the cherry blossoms do for Washington.”
The article continues, “It is a worthy plan, well worthwhile, and if we can’t get industries, we can at least get redbuds and perk up and look pretty.”
The club’s 1964 scrapbook lists 1,500 trees distributed in 1939, 2,000 in 1940, 1,000 in 1941 and after the war, and 2,000 more in 1946.
The renewal of the project in 1946 was a club effort to increase the redbuds’ beauty and “make Emporia the Redbud Capital of Kansas.” Then another 1,000 were distribute each year in 1949 and 1951. It was hoped that three out of five redbuds would “survive with good care.”
George Walters recalled that the club also distributed trees during the 1970s and that Otto Eubanks stored the trees in his greenhouse. The bare root saplings were purchased from Kansas State University. 1989 saw more trees given away.
In 2020, to note the Club’s 99th anniversary, the Emporia Lions switched to container grown redbuds and gave out 750 trees with the assistance of Lyon County 4-Hers.
On September 15, 2021, at the afternoon Farmers Market we plan to give away 750 more redbuds to mark our 100th year. We will start the next 100 with 750 more trees next year.
We serve up those redbuds, over 10,000 and counting!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.