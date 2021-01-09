Pauline I. Woodward, 99, Emporia, Kansas, passed away on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at the Holiday Resort Care Center, Emporia.
Pauline I. Heider was born in Osage City, Kansas on April 16, 1921, the daughter of William and Estella (Richetti) Heider. She married Warren LeRoy Woodward in Reading, Kansas on May 9, 1942. He died August 16, 1989. Surviving family members include her son, David Woodward, Lansing, Kansas; grandsons, James and Corey Woodward; and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband and sister, Dorothy McCracken.
A graduate of Osage City (Kansas) High School. She was a homemaker, and worked for Avon Sales, and was a sales clerk at the Salvation Army. Pauline was a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church, Emporia, and the National Association of Retired Federal Employees.
A Graveside service will be held at the Greenwood Cemetery, south of Emporia, on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at 11:00. The service will be conducted by Pastor Tim Tessin or Lighthouse Baptist Church.
A visitation will be held 30 minutes before the service at the cemetery.
Memorial has been established with the Lighthouse Baptist Church. Contributions may be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
Condolences may be sent online through the funeral home website; www.robertsblue.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.