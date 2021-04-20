There was a time in America when the Royal Proclamations from on high were not very well received.
It is a fact that at one point about a third of Americans under the British king rose up and fought against their royal rule. They wanted no more taxation without representation. They had had enough of laws from on high via proclamation.
Before the fighting was over they wanted to be done with the heavy hand of proclamations. I hope that the Yardbirds out there will not put out their nonsense about how these patriots were not indeed great. Theirs was a brand new way of thinking.
The likes of Thomas Paine came to the forefront. Thomas Paine was an English-born political activist, author, and most importantly a revolutionary who came to America to support the cause against the British. As the author of several revolutionary books, he inspired the colonists to risk their lives to fight against the superpower Britain and their royal rule. He summed up today when he said, “These are the times that try men’s souls.”
Another influential person was John Locke. He was also a British-born revolutionary who defected to the American cause. He influenced Jefferson to write our Declaration of Independence that included citizens in their own governmental processes. My two favorite quotes from him are: “I have always thought the actions of men the best interpreters of their thoughts.” Or with regard to the leftist “peaceful” arsonists in Oregon and Washington, Locke wisely said, “Government has no other end, but the preservation of property.”
Anyone who attempts to dismiss this bit of history has to also be ignorant of the fact that our Declaration of Independence was mainly to protect us from the government. They clearly wanted no more royal proclamations. They wanted a democratic republic. So much so they even refused any state religion that was present under so many royal types of governments.
The women and men were of common cause to remove the proclamations that came from “on high” from their royal overlords.
What is my point?
I would hope that these great men could call out what is happening to us today. Just too many executive orders are being proclaimed without the input of the legislative branch.
Take a minute to be shocked at what I am about to reveal to you. If this does not upset you then you are clearly no longer a citizen for the reasons that I will share here.
No matter what royal family that is in power here in America: they have digressed to doing the very same repugnant acts as bygone kings. In the past, these acts were called “proclamations” which clearly carried a royal connotation. And these are coming out in mass.
What are these “royal” acts called today?
They are now called executive orders. They are clearly identified in their creation to those of the royal families and their advisers. No difference. Granted our kings today were elected, but only via the help of their clan’s “kingmakers.”
The only difference is that today they have “PR experts” who can cover anything with the right amount of social media which also use to be called propaganda.
Here is another thing to think about if I am correct.
You are no longer a citizen due to these royal proclamations that are imposed by both sets of royal families. (Democrats and Republican) Franklin D. Roosevelt was big on executive orders as was Trump, too.
You are a subject under the authority of a royal system of government on the federal level. All due to the growing presence of “executive orders” by both clans of royalty.
Ask yourself if any votes by your elected officials have been taken for any executive action (aka: proclamations). If there are none, then from this date forward you and I are subjects under the rule of a king. (Watch the propagandist put a spin on why this is false.)
PS: If you agree spread the word to address the likes of Gov. Newsom in California as King Newsom. This suggestion applies to all others who use royal decrees.
How about the other king that is looking to study the “reform” of the Supreme Court? Reform? I will wager that there is not one instance that these Yardbirds will reference any of the brilliant founding fathers’ thoughts on what the purpose of the court should be. If they do indeed pack the court would you think that it would be for the purpose of upholding and defending the Constitution? Or for the purpose of always getting one’s political will? We will most likely begin to hear that “Oh, the Constitution is a living thing subject to change.” Horse-feathers!
This is my call to any citizens who feel that the royal proclamations and packing the court are the acts of a king, to so address that person as king. The president will meet all the qualifications for such a title and we should address him as such if what I have mentioned is true.
I also, refuse to stand by and watch this when anarchists and haters of freedom will lecture me about “truth” and “unity.”
