The political practice of lying has become prevalent in recent years–not the art of politics that encourages those seeking office to make promises they will not be able to keep, but the outright lies such as the Big Lie that Donald Trump won the 2020 election (on ballots that also gave Republicans increased control of State governorships and legislatures, and filibuster power in the U.S. Senate).
Lies that are easily debunked by reputable news organizations still grow in acceptance for a part of our electorate, and it is fair to ask why.
Why would voters with at least average intelligence (which is most of the electorate, thanks to a public school education) choose to ignore evidence of a lie and fervently believe the politician spreading it? What would compel a person to vote for someone who chooses to put naked aggression for power above both the truth and service to the country?
Our problem now is that some politicians use this natural tendency to make every issue into a conspiracy theory in order to enrage their voters. Once triggered, no amount of logic can dissuade them from their ire, or their vote. They become cultural warriors out to protect our society (particularly our children) from the evil of “The Enemy” in the form of the political opponents of the politician who triggered them in the first place.
While this phenomenon has undoubtedly happened for decades, social media have driven conspiracy theories that once would be laughed at into the mainstream. The current debate over Critical Race Theory (CRT) and LGBTQIA+ issues exemplify this problem. Some parents and politicians have gone beyond expressing concern over certain books available to students through school libraries, which has led to a dramatic increase in the number of books challenged by small groups of parents.
National Public Radio (NPR) reports that 729 book challenges were reported to the American Library Association (ALA) in 2021, an increase of 573 over the number reported in 2020. Most of the authors of books challenged were Black or LGBTQIA+, confirming the conspiracy theory that public educators’ goal is to indoctrinate their students through library offerings.
It is fair to point out that books available in public school libraries go through a review process using standards developed by ALA and local school boards. And public school districts have long allowed parents to exempt their children from material they feel violates their personal beliefs by providing alternative material.
School libraries will even restrict students from checking out certain titles at their parents’ request. And school library shelves are filled with books about white, Christian, heterosexual families, yet there are no claims of indoctrination.
So, the purpose of banning books from schools clearly focuses on protecting White conservative Christian heterosexual students from the experiences their fellow students often face on a daily basis. The conspiracy theorists apparently believe teachers across the nation have secretly formed an alliance to force their students into changing the nature of their personality for some nefarious purpose.
Logically, this is ridiculous as teachers are too focused on engaging students with meaningful curriculum, keeping up with assessments and grading, fulfilling their extra duty contracts (coaching, club sponsorships, et al), and satisfying the never-ending list of reports required by their administration or State agencies.
It is also fair to point out that most teachers want to provide their students a safe place to be themselves. Any of us who have worked with school children know they are not a homogeneous population, even when all are of the same race or from the same socioeconomic background. Some are creative and outgoing, while others seek out consistency and solitude. Some care deeply about social issues, while others care more about what their favorite social influencers are saying. Some are devoted to sports, both playing and watching, while others have to take care of siblings and keep the house clean to help out working or single parents.
In short, each student is a unique individual, and most teachers recognize and support that. Rather than viewing teachers as the enemy out to ruin society, let’s show them the support they need to accomplish the Herculean task of shepherding our nation’s children into adulthood with a broad-based education and enough self-esteem to be productive as an adult, regardless of what they decide to do, or how they decide to live.
Teachers work hard to keep their personal beliefs about politics or religion out of the classroom. Teachers across the country want their students to learn to seek out their own truths rather than have any one person (teacher or parent) or organization control their beliefs.
Teachers need the public’s support and should not be subjected to the conspiracy theories becoming commonplace today.
(1) comment
I call these liars out all the time, and they can't ever provide any evidence, just lame insults like "leftist extremist" lol. I'm sure the boomers will be here shortly offering their whataboutisms... "but... but... Democrats lie too!"
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.