Lyon County Public Health officials reported 10 new positives and three new recoveries, Friday afternoon, bringing the active number of cases up to 88.
A total of 22 new tests were recorded in Friday's numbers and 5,257 total people have been tested in the county since March.
There are currently five people hospitalized.
Seventeen deaths have been recorded, with 11 additional death certificates pending review from Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
Emporia State
Emporia State University reported five new cases of COVID-19 after 38 students tested at ESU Student Health Center this week. To date, eight ESU students have tested positive and 40 have tested negative. Two students are currently in on-campus quarantine housing.
The university reported that 74% of its classes were face-to-face, 20% were hybrid and the remaining 6% were online-only at this tie.
Students tested at ESU who list a Lyon County address as their permanent address are counted in Lyon County's COVID-19 numbers, according to Lyon County Public Health Emergency Preparedness Director Jennifer Millbern.
"If a person’s test is collected in Lyon County — like at ESU — but they list an address that is located in another county, then their test is not assigned to Lyon County," she said. "It would be assigned to their county of residence. Although, the reverse is also true. If a person’s test is collected outside of Lyon County, but they listed an address that is located in Lyon County, then their case is assigned to Lyon County. This is the same practice for any Kansas-reportable disease, not just with COVID-19. There has to be a way to assign disease investigation cases to the local public health department and by address is the most practical way."
ESU's student testing numbers are reflective of testing done only at the ESU Student Health Center and is updated weekly.
The university also reported results of its mass testing efforts prior to the start of the fall semester. A total of 1,524 students, faculty and staff took part in the testing, which resulted in 15 positive cases.
FHTC
Flint Hills Technical College reported two additional positives, after initially confirming one student had tested positive last week. Seven total students are currently quarantined as of Friday.
Clusters
Public Health listed four active clusters in the county, adding another active cluster to private industry. There are currently two clusters associated with private industry with six active cases. One death and 153 total cases have been reported to date.
Long-term care remains another active cluster, with 22 active cases and 148 total cases reported to date. Ten deaths have been recorded, plus nine pending review from KDHE.
The fourth active cluster is related to bars or restaurants, with six total cases. All six cases remain active.
Statewide, the number of new reported cases rose by 1,111 from Wednesday to Friday, bringing the total to 41,048. The state Department of Health and Environment also reported an additional six COVID-19-related deaths, to put the pandemic total at 443.
The average for the seven days ending Friday was 599, 3.6% more than the previous record of 578 for the seven days ending Wednesday. The state also reported 16 clusters in colleges and universities with 189 cases.
