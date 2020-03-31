Emporia is home to several nonprofits, which benefit all walks of life within the community.
As COVID-19 has continued to shut down businesses and nonprofits alike, others are facing an unprecedented situation which there is no telling how long it will take. As such, many are hesitant to part with any funding which might normally be put toward various nonprofits and causes.
That leaves those organizations which depend on donations to provide services in a tough spot.
Kansas Free for Arts
Executive Director of Kansas Free for Arts Hank Osterhout is using this time to rethink some of the arts education programming KFA is interested in offering.
“Our whole thing is about getting out of the house, getting together and doing these really cool, creative things,” he said. “While we kind of have that waiting period, we’re also trying to develop maybe some alternative programming, maybe even so far as taking the whole organization in a new direction, or a similar direction with some new thoughts.”
Some thoughts Osterhout shared included ways to integrate the social aspect and core competencies of traditional school while also teaching things about sustainability and other nontraditional, hybrid educational programs.
“We really want to continue to affect our community positively and influence young people in positive ways,” he said. “With so much uncertainty in the world, the traditional ways we consider success might not apply anymore.”
The studio is currently closed, and the concert series is suspended through the winter and spring series.
“We’re looking at hopefully coming back in the summer,” Osterhout said. “We always do the farmer’s market. We have been in discussion about collaborating with the Dirty Kanza.”
Though KFA still has a lot to consider, the organization feels secure in its ability to adapt during the pandemic.
“We’ve got what’s in our bank account and a bunch of art supplies and some school stuff, so we’re not in any danger of closing or losing our nonprofit status,” Osterhout said.
“I’m more pensive and excited about the potential for a new world than I am frightened for the impending shutdown. I see this as an opportunity to make real positive change, rather than a time to be frightened. We can all help each other.”
Emporia Animal Shelter
Shelter Manager Peggy Perez said animals going out the door have slowed down while intake has not slowed down at all.
“As hard as we have tried to let the community know that they can still pick up their strays, we have had some dogs that have come in in the last few days that are still waiting to be claimed by their owners,” she said.
The shelter currently has adequate space, but the longer people are unable to visit the shelter for adoptions, the more that will be challenged.
“We’re in desperate need for some foster homes for dogs, so if we could get some of those, we could definitely get some of our more adoptable dogs set up somewhere until this blows over,” Perez said.
The shelter is also in need of cat food for their animal food supply pantry for pet owners in need. Hill’s Pet Food supplies the food for the animals at the shelter.
Though the shelter is closed to the public, with the exception of picking up a lost animal, the staff is still working.
“We have a lot of live animals here to take care of, so staying home isn’t really an option,” Perez said.
Since the staff is still working, the shelter will still be taking phone calls and emails. The shelter can be contacted at emporiakansasanimalshelter@gmail.com or 340-6345. If someone does not answer, leave a message, and someone at the shelter will return the call.
Corner House, Inc.
Corner House Executive Director Rod Shepherd is working with his staff to make virtual adjustments for telemedicine.
“Last week, we just suspended things,” Shepherd said. “This week, we’re coming back in. The state is giving us permission to do things by telephone, telemedicine, any way that we can get it done. It’s going to take us probably a couple of weeks to get it set up for the telemedicine. … Until then, we’re doing individual sessions with folks on the phone.”
The organization is also working to set up something like Zoom for group sessions.
“We’re just doing the best we can right now to keep people safe and to keep in contact with clients,” Shepherd said.
Shepherd had started working on moving toward telemedicine before COVID-19 hit, so he said it has helped them adapt faster.
“Our biggest holdup is going to be getting the computers in,” he said. “None of our desktops have cameras on them. To do the telemedicine, we have to have the cameras, so we are ordering laptops for all of the counselors.”
One of the challenges Corner House faces is clients not having computers.
“A lot of them do have phones, but they have minutes that will get used, so there is going to be some adaptation going on,” Shepherd said. “It is what it is, and we have to make the best of it. We’re pretty good at doing that here.”
Slowly, Corner House services are increasing. Shepherd said on the other side of the virus, he looks forward to the organization’s ability “to reach out to outlying counties where people can’t travel” to Emporia. The goal is to have telemedicine set up within the next three weeks.
Shepherd said if people need Corner House, he and his staff are there to take calls. He said he has not been able to think of ways in which the community can help, but he is happy to share that Corner House recently received a $4,000 grant from United Way.
“That’s already a little help that we hadn’t necessarily planned on,” Shepherd said.
To contact Corner House, call 342-3015.
