The Emporia Arts Center and the Emporia Camera Club have announced a call for artists for an upcoming joint exhibition.
Flint Hills: An Artist’s Perspective will be on display from Aug. 2 - Aug. 26, at the arts center, with a reception set from 4 - 6 p.m. Aug. 4. Artists who are current members of the Flint Hills Artists Guild or Emporia Camera Club can submit up to two pieces.
Each piece needs to be ready for show, and ready to hang if 2D. Pieces should be delivered to the arts center by July 28, 2023.
“Whatever you submit needs to speak to what it means to you to be from or living in this area,” the arts center said in a written release. “This can be interpreted as anything you imagine from flora and fauna to buildings, people, scenery, even emotion; whatever the Flint Hills means to you.”
Those with questions should contact gallery coordinator Sarah Bulinski at 620-343-6473.
