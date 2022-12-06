Winnie E. Boyer Dec 6, 2022 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Winnie E. Boyer of Emporia died Friday, December 2, 2022 at her home.She was 81. A family memorial is planned for a later date.The family has the arrangements. 