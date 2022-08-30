One of the suspects in an Emporia home invasion case now faces only five counts, instead of nine.
District Judge Pro Tem Ted Hollembeak dismissed four counts against Christopher Diaz Monday. Aggravated assault, aggravated battery, aggravated burglary and aggravated robbery.
Paperwork made public Tuesday indicates prosecutors had “inability to obtain victim's service” on those charges.
The remaining counts against Diaz 24, are drug charges. Four of the five are felonies.
Diaz is one of six people arrested after police said the group “beat and burned” a resident of a northeast Emporia apartment Monday, May 2. The group reportedly had guns and knives.
Diaz is free after posting $100,000 bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for Friday, September 30.
The diaz family are know for committing crimes in emporia they should be locked up for good Bunch of extorters and predators
