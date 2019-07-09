Connie Beth Seaton, Emporia, died Sunday, July 7, 2019 at the Newman Regional Health Emergency Department. She was 67.
A complete obituary will be published later. Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home has the arrangements.
Just curious— if you think so little of Emporia, why do you stay?
Truly tragic. I feel sad for the deceased family as well as the person who killed the young man, whose life will forever be altered.
Is Mr. Begay from Lebo? If so then why not interview him. If not then this story is misleading.
