HARTFORD — The Hartford boys gave first-year head coach Colten Barrett quite the debut.
Cody Thomas scored 27 points and led the Jaguars to a 58-48 victory over Altoona-Midway on Friday night.
The a tightly-contested battle through the first 10-plus minutes before the Jaguars got some separation. Hartford held the Jets in check for much of the first half, including a two-point second quarter.
The Jaguars went into the locker room at halftime with a 15-point lead, but the Jets slashed into their deficit in the third before Hartford pulled away in the final minutes.
Thomas scored nine in the final quarter while Hartford was 9-for-15 from the free throw line to clinch the victory.
The Hartford girls won their match with Altoona-Midway handily, by a 55-15 margin.
No other information on that game was available
AMHS 10 2 15 13 — 40
HHS 13 16 10 19 — 58
Altoona-Midway: Meigs 7, J. Ashmore 8, Smith 2, Carter 15, Marsh 2, Houghton 1, D. Ashmore 5.
Hartford: Thomas 28, Smith 7, Sull 5, D. Smith 1, Pohl 7, Goodman 10.
