An Emporia juvenile was hurt yesterday, after being struck by a vehicle Friday evening.
According to Sgt. Zachary Shafer, at around 5:22 p.m. the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office and Emporia/Lyon County EMS, were dispatched to 1753 Road E, for a report of an injury accident.
Shafer said 21-year-old Carlene Hanson, of Emporia, was driving a red, GMC Acadia, eastbound, when her view was obstructed and she struck a westbound juvenile on a bicycle.
The juvenile was transported by ambulance to Newman Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation continues by the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
