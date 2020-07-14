Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Friday
Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 1:03 p.m.
Assault, information redacted
Domestic disturbance, information redacted
Animal welfare, 600 W. 6th Ave., 3:13 p.m.
Animal complaint, 1200 Hatcher St., 8:38 p.m.
Domestic disturbance, information redacted
Saturday
Domestic disturbance, 900 East St., 3:48 a.m.
Criminal threat, 10 block E. 5th Ave., 12:34 p.m.
Trespass notice served, 1900 W. 6th Ave., 8:21 p.m.
Domestic disturbance, information redacted
Fireworks complaint, Constitution and W. 5th Ave., 8:46 p.m.
Traffic stop, 3100 W. Hwy. 50, 9:55 p.m.
Traffic stop, 300 E. South Ave., 11:02 p.m.
Sunday
Battery - simple, 1200 W. 12th Ave., 2:07 a.m.
Sheriff
Friday
Traffic stop, 1300 I-35, 4:14 p.m.
Saturday
Citizen community contact, 10 block E. 6th Ave., 1:38 a.m.
Traffic stop, 2300 N. Hwy. 99, 11:07 p.m.
Sunday
Attempt to locate, 1400 Road 170, 10:26 a.m.
Non-injury accident, 1300 I-35, 11:38 a.m.
Littering, 2000 Road J, 12:57 a.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Friday
Criminal damage, 2100 W. 6th Ave., 10:30 a.m.
Theft - vehicle, 1200 sylvan St., 1 p.m.
Injury accident, 900 E. 12th Ave., 2:32 p.m.
Theft - shoplifting, 1000 Merchant St., 4:35 p.m.
Theft - shoplifting, 1200 Merchant St., 7:47 p.m.
Theft - late report, 2200 Industrial Rd., 8:52 p.m.
Saturday
Theft - late report, 2300 Industrial Rd., 7:54 a.m.
Fraud, 1900 W. 24th Ave., 3:36 p.m.
Theft - late report, 600 W. 6th Ave., 6:52 p.m.
Sunday
Burglary - late report, 1800 Prairie St., 1:52 p.m.
Theft - late report, 1400 E. 6th Ave., 4:08 p.m.
Burglary - late report, 500 Carter St., 7:18 p.m.
Theft - late report, 1300 Merchant St., 10:48 p.m.
Sheriff
Friday
Injury accident, 900 E. 12th Ave., 2:32 p.m.
Criminal damage, 600 Commercial St., Hartford, 6:35 p.m.
Sunday
Injury accident, 3200 Road F, Allen, 4:44 p.m.
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
Lottery
For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.
