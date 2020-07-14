Police & Sheriff

Friday

Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 1:03 p.m. 

Assault, information redacted

Domestic disturbance, information redacted

Animal welfare, 600 W. 6th Ave., 3:13 p.m. 

Animal complaint, 1200 Hatcher St., 8:38 p.m. 

Domestic disturbance, information redacted

Saturday

Domestic disturbance, 900 East St., 3:48 a.m.

Criminal threat, 10 block E. 5th Ave., 12:34 p.m. 

Trespass notice served, 1900 W. 6th Ave., 8:21 p.m. 

Domestic disturbance, information redacted

Fireworks complaint, Constitution and W. 5th Ave., 8:46 p.m. 

Traffic stop, 3100 W. Hwy. 50, 9:55 p.m. 

Traffic stop, 300 E. South Ave., 11:02 p.m. 

Sunday

Battery - simple, 1200 W. 12th Ave., 2:07 a.m. 

Sheriff

Friday

Traffic stop, 1300 I-35, 4:14 p.m. 

Saturday

Citizen community contact, 10 block E. 6th Ave., 1:38 a.m.

Traffic stop, 2300 N. Hwy. 99, 11:07 p.m. 

Sunday

Attempt to locate, 1400 Road 170, 10:26 a.m.

Non-injury accident, 1300 I-35, 11:38 a.m.

Littering, 2000 Road J, 12:57 a.m. 

Thefts & Vandalism

Police

Friday

Criminal damage, 2100 W. 6th Ave., 10:30 a.m.

Theft - vehicle, 1200 sylvan St., 1 p.m.

Injury accident, 900 E. 12th Ave., 2:32 p.m. 

Theft - shoplifting, 1000 Merchant St., 4:35 p.m. 

Theft - shoplifting, 1200 Merchant St., 7:47 p.m. 

Theft - late report, 2200 Industrial Rd., 8:52 p.m. 

Saturday

Theft - late report, 2300 Industrial Rd., 7:54 a.m.

Fraud, 1900 W. 24th Ave., 3:36 p.m. 

Theft - late report, 600 W. 6th Ave., 6:52 p.m. 

Sunday

Burglary - late report, 1800 Prairie St., 1:52 p.m. 

Theft - late report, 1400 E. 6th Ave., 4:08 p.m. 

Burglary - late report, 500 Carter St., 7:18 p.m. 

Theft - late report, 1300 Merchant St., 10:48 p.m. 

Sheriff

Friday

Injury accident, 900 E. 12th Ave., 2:32 p.m.

Criminal damage, 600 Commercial St., Hartford, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday

Injury accident, 3200 Road F, Allen, 4:44 p.m. 

Animals

