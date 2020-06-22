Lyon County Public Health and Kansas Department of Health and Environment officials confirmed the seventh known death of COVID-19 in Lyon County over the weekend.
The patient was Gonzalo Peralta, 55, of Emporia. Peralta died early Saturday morning in Topeka.
"Gonzalo lost his battle to the Coronavirus and passed away," Chrysanne Peralta, Gonzalo's wife, said in an update to the family's public fundraising page. "He will be cremated and have a celebration of life when we are able to have a larger group of friends/family/coworkers and Church family. Probably be in July."
Peralta's fight with the novel coronavirus was featured in a May 19 article in The Emporia Gazette.
(3) comments
Gonzalo was a very special man. My wife and I knew from the church we attended when we lived in Emporia. He, his wife Chrysanne, and their son almost always sat in the row right behind us. Chrysanne was one of James’s supervisors at Hetlinger, where he did light production work. I’ll always cherish the sight of James’s eyes lighting up the moment he would see Gonzalo and Chrysanne on Sunday mornings. He loved them and they loved him whole-heartedly.
I’m glad we have his wonderful smile as a memory. I know I’ll see it again when I get to the Celestial City.
I'm very sorry for your loss.
I’m sure Chrysanne appreciates your kind thoughts.
