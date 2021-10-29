John William Gurss, 75, died Monday, October 25, 2021 in South Saint Paul, Minnesota. He was 75.
John served in the U.S. Navy. He worked for retail and convenience stores in Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City and Emporia, Kansas and worked at the IBP/Tyson meat processing plant in Emporia.
A memorial service is tentatively planned for Spring 2022. The family has the arrangements.
