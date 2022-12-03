Coach Nienstedt will make his return to the hardwood in his 27th year coaching, but it will be the first with Madison. He will have a talented bunch of girls at his disposal to hopefully push the Lady Dawgs into one of their best seasons in years. Madison had a tremendous season last year under Vanessa Kresin’s direction, but with another year of growth and experience and a coach with a 401-197 record that might be the right combination to make this a memorable year.
They will have four returning starters in Yolaine Luthi, Sarah Miser, Ava Foltz and Jalynn Weakley. Joining those four looks to be freshman guard Caylin Luthi who will be expected to make an impact on the floor for the Bulldogs.
Nienstedt is looking forward to being back on the sidelines after several years of being idle. “I enjoy being part of a team and I want to give back to the game that has given so much to me over the years,” he explained.
“I’m happy with the progress we’ve made thus far and our goal is to work toward being the best team we can be by mid to late February,” said Nienstedt.
He feels like the keys to their success is how quickly the girls can pick up a new system and culture and see the team grow together and improve steadily as the year progresses.
Kali Haworth will be a tremendous asset to the Lady Dawg program as the assistant coach this year. She graduated from Circle High School and then played basketball at ESU. She currently works at the Emporia Rec Commission as the Assistant Wellness Director.
The girls get underway Friday night in Yates Center then will have the Pre-Season Tournament in Moran next week.
