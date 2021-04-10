The Emporia Gazette
Lyon County’s active cases remained flat at 27, Friday, after public health officials records zero new positives and recoveries since Wednesday.
The overall total of cases since March 2020 is 4,197 including 4,085 recoveries and 85 deaths. One death was pending review at the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
The report comes as local health public officials announced the county would see a significant decrease in Johnson & Johnson vaccine allotments in the coming weeks.
Kansas had been projected to receive 15,800 doses of the vaccine each week, however, the allocation has been dropped to 5,000 statewide beginning the week of April 12, and 1,700 doses statewide projected for the weeks of April 19 and April 26. KDHE said 47,100 doses of Johnson & Johnson were delivered to Kansas this week. According to a written release from Lyon County Public Health, local health officials were notified Wednesday of the decrease.
While the department did not give a reason for the decrease, Johnson & Johnson recently had to discard 15 million doses when a batch made at a Baltimore plant did not me et quality standards in late March.
“We are alerting all providers now as this will have (a) significant impact on planning for the coming weeks,” a health department alert said.
Flint Hills Community Health Center Marketing Manager Justin Ogleby said Lyon County Public Health and FHCHC will have 200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine available at the April 15 vaccination clinic. It is unknown how many — if any — Johnson & Johnson doses will be allocated to Lyon County in coming weeks.
Doses of Pfizer and Modern vaccines are expected to remain consistent at this time. The health department continues to have Moderna COVID-19 vaccine “readily available.”
“Getting vaccinated will help keep you, your family and your community healthy and safe,” Ogleby said. “By getting vaccinated you can help end the damage to the economy, prevent more illnesses and deaths and eliminate COVID-19.”
According to KDHE data, about 35,427 of the roughly 931,653 first doses of a vaccine administered in Kansas are from Johnson & Johnson. In Kansas, 538,903 people, or 18.5% of the state’s population, have been fully vaccinated.
Additional information on vaccines and making appointments for vaccinations can be found at www.publichealth.lyoncounty.org and vaccinefinder.org.
