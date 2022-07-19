Cyrus Dilak of New Milford, CT, (74), passed in peace with his family by his side on July 16th.
He was born in Urmieh, Iran, and came to the United States in 1978. He was of Assyrian Christian descent who has an ancient history in the Middle East. He was able to speak several languages fluently.
He attended Iran National University where he earned a BS in Chemistry. He then attended Emporia State U. where he graduated with a master’s degree in chemistry.
He married Shahin Falahi in Emporia, KS, in 1978. They moved to L.A., Calif., where he worked as a research chemist for Nestle/Carnation Corp. Cyrus had a long career as a chemist. He also helped in the development of Afrezza, an inhabitable insulin, for the Mannkind Company. Cyrus was also well-liked as a math and science teacher in his later years in Connecticut.
He is survived by his wife, Shahin; and two daughters, Roxanna and Mina Dilak, of Connecticut; his brother, Manouchehr and sister, Irene Dilak of Turlock, CA, and two sisters, Dorine Harter (James) and Adline Hartman (Bill) of Emporia. His nephews include Pierre Harter (Kristin) of Wichita, KS; niece, Andrea Lerner of Shawnee, KS; Derrek Harter (Kristin) Leawood, KS; Erren Harter (Melanie) Emporia, KS; and Anthony Hartman of Fayetteville, AR; plus ten grand nieces and nephews.
He loved to attend Assyrian weddings and family reunions. He also loved running and traveling with family members.
