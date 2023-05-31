The internet connects us locally, regionally, nationally, and globally, and an unfortunate reality is that this means that zip codes do not determine where trafficking might happen.
To help educate on the harsh realities of trafficking and empower members of the community to make a difference in protecting young people online, SOS is hosting presentations on human trafficking on June 6 and 7 in Emporia, Council Grove, Lyndon and Burlington. June is Internet Safety Month, and it is important for adults everywhere to be aware of the dangers online trafficking presents to children and teens, no matter where they live.
The SOS presentations will feature Russ Tuttle, president and founder of the Stop Trafficking Project®, Tuttle will cover information that adults must know regarding ways that the vulnerabilities of young people are being exploited online.
Life online is incredibly complicated for young people, and it is increasingly easy for kids to be exploited in online spaces. Worst-case scenarios have even led to the crime of domestic minor sex trafficking. The Stop Trafficking Project® exists to end Domestic Minor Sex Trafficking (DMST) before it starts by disrupting the exploitation of vulnerability. These presentations will educate and help adults to protect young people in both their professional and private lives.
There will be 5 opportunities to hear the information as the presentation will be offered in different locations in the SOS service area, which includes Lyon, Coffey, Osage, Chase, and Morris counties.
All presentations are free and open to the public. Additionally, the presentation on the evening of June 6 will be live-streamed via the SOS Facebook page (facebook.com/SOSKansas) for those who are not able to attend in person. The presentations are appropriate for law enforcement, firefighters and EMTs, medical professionals, counselors, faith and community leaders, school personnel, parents, guardians, and all other adult family members.
Presentation Schedule:
June 6, 2023
9:00 to 10:30 am – Lyndon High School Auditorium, Lyndon
1:30 to 3:00 pm – Coffey County District Court (in the Courthouse Basement), Burlington 6:30 to 8:00 pm – Flint Hills Technical College, Emporia (also live-streamed via Facebook)
June 7, 2023
9:00 to 10:30 am – Flint Hills Technical College, Emporia
1:30 to 3:00 pm – Council Grove High School Auditorium, Council Grove
June is Internet Safety Month, but SOS offers presentations on online safety to schools, classes, and community groups throughout the year. To learn more or to schedule a presentation, contact darmitage@soskansas.com or call 620-343-8799.
