Newman Regional Health’s 22nd Annual Teddy Bear Clinic is just around the corner and although the event will look a little different this year, the hospital is excited to once again share the importance of healthcare with local children.
Set for 9 a.m. - noon April 10 in the Newman Regional Health parking lot off of 12th Avenue, the event will conducted as a drive-thru format. NRH Business Development and Marketing Director McKenzie Cinelli said the event’s planning committee felt strongly about holding the event in 2021.
“Last year we had to cancel the event, and we canceled the event at a time where we really didn’t have time to put anything else in place,” she said. “This year we knew that we still as a community weren’t at a place where we could offer the Teddy Bear Clinic as an in-person event, but we didn’t like the idea of not offering anything at all.”
The planning committee is a volunteer-based group with members from different organizations and agencies in the local community. Cinelli said the group agreed that the Teddy Bear Clinic needed to happen “in whatever way it could.” Soon, the idea of holding a drive-thru clinic was introduced and it grew from there.
“The health and safety of everyone participating is of the utmost importance and we were able to keep that as a priority doing it this way,” Cinelli said.
Cars will come into the hospital parking lot for entrance “B” from W. 12th Avenue and will make a circle. Police cars, fire trucks and ambulances will be parked in the lot for kids to check out as their cars go by. They will also pick up participant bags filled items from participating agencies and organizations.
“There’s going to be education information, there’s going to be freebies and giveaways,” Cinelli said. “There’s also going to be instructions on how to watch a virtual doctor’s visit [with Dr. Derek Brown] that we will be posting both on our website and our Facebook pages later that day.”
Each bag comes with a first aid kit, she said, that can be used to follow along during the virtual doctor’s visit. The items in the kit can be used on each child’s favorite stuffed animal to help ease some of the apprehension that can come with routine healthcare.
“When we provide children with these first aid kids, the overall goal is to allow them to be comfortable with some of those common items that they may see when they go to a doctor,” Cinelli said. “Our thought is that if we can put those items in the hands of the kids and they can play around with those and practice on their own stuffed animals and their teddy bears, they might be more comfortable overall with the thought of it when they actually go to the doctor, because we know that scheduling those well child exams for children is very important and maintaining health care with a primary care provider is very important as well.”
Additionally, families that bring a non-perishable food donation will receive a reusable hot/cold pack. The donations benefit local food pantries.
Cinelli said there is a limit of 500 participant bags, and information in the bags is included in both English and Spanish. The virtual doctor’s visit will also be translated in Spanish as well.
She thanked all of the organizations that have helped make this year’s Teddy Bear Clinic possible, even though the event will look different.
“We totally understand that this is a little bit different than we’re all used to but it definitely still takes a team to make it successful,” she said. “We had a really great turnout from different agencies wanting to participate in that way. So I think Newman Regional Health truly does thank each and every one of those entities that has helped to make this event a success.”
