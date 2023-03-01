Jupiter and Venus are causing quite the stir in Lyon County Wednesday night.
The two planets are passing each other in what's known as a "conjunction" as Jupiter shifts westward and Venus appears to move in the opposite direction.
According to CNN, conjunctions between planets happen because celestial bodies orbit the sun in the same plane as one another, tracing similar paths across the sky.
The Tribune News Service said stargazers had the earliest chance to see both planets just before sunset on Wednesday, as both were bright enough to be seen with the naked eye.
The conjunction’s peak is set to occur on Thursday at 5 a.m. Central, though neither planet will be visible in the United States at that time, according to Astronomy. However, both planets will be visible again at sunset on Thursday. Both planets will appear to glow within 1 degree of each other, but the two planets are in actuality 400 million miles apart, according to BBC News.
Venus’ brightness is due to its close proximity to Earth, according to EarthSky. Astronomers credit sunlight reflecting the surface of Venus through the process of albedo, reflecting some sunlight while absorbing the rest. Behind the sun and the moon, Venus is the third-brightest object in Earth’s sky.
Jupiter is the fifth and largest planet in the solar system, with between 80 and 92 moons orbiting the gas giant, according to NASA. Despite its distance from Earth, Jupiter’s size makes up for its brightness in the night sky.
