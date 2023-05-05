Wade Edward Oelke passed away on Friday, April 28, 2023 at the age of 41.
Wade was born on February 19, 1982 in Emporia, Kansas. He was the son of William Oelke and Genevieve Oelke (Williams).
Information regarding memorial event/contributions can be accessed by visiting:
