The Spartans finished fourth in their lone home event of the season Monday night. EHS received impressive performances from Hattie Walker, Cadance Vincent, Journey Walburn, but the Spartans’ team score of 85.1 left them behind Lawrence Free State, Newton and Lawrence in the end.
Walker recorded the Spartans’ top all-around ranking, finishing in seventh-place in the field of 26. Her scoring was bolstered by strong efforts in the vault, where she scored an 8.4, and on the bar, where Walker finished fourth-overall with a score of 7.55. Concluding with a 10th-place floor routine, Walker was Emporia’s top scorer with 31.45 points.
Just behind Walker was Walburn, whose overall score of 29.8 landed her ninth-place. Her floor routine was the best of the Spartans’ and she finished with a score of 8.5, good enough for fifth-place in the category. Vincent, who finished in 18th-place, was dominant on the bar and the beam, finishing No. 4 and No 3 overall in those two categories, respectively.
Jacey Stutler and Sara Chapman rounded out the field for EHS. Stutler finished in 20th-place and recorded her best performance on the vault, where she recorded an eight-place finish with a score of 8.3. Chapman’s floor routine was the 16th best in the event and she finished with an all-around score of 19 points, which landed her in 23rd-place in the field.
