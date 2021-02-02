Dorothy June “Dottie” Frost, 76, of Topeka, passed away Friday, January 29, 2021.
She was born February 5, 1944, in Dunavant, Kansas, the daughter of Alva Faye and Clara Emma (Taylor) Smith. She was a 1963 graduate of Reading High School, Reading, KS and graduated from Cosmetology School in Manhattan, KS.
Dorothy was a cosmetologist for many years, later became a pet groomer in Topeka, until retiring.
She was a member of Family Campers Hikers and RVers and Waggoneers Camping Club.
Dottie married Jack LaVerle Frost on September 25, 1983 in Topeka, Kansas.
He preceded her in death on November 18, 2013. Survivors include her daughter, Kimberly (Holcomb) Horn and her husband, David of Wichita, KS; siblings, Howard (Fredonna) Smith of Lawrence, KS, Bess (Ralph) Brewer of Topeka, Linda (Garold) Smith of Berryton, KS, William “Bill” (Linda) Verbrugge III of Aurora, CO, Carol Swint of Emporia, KS and Arlene Leuszler of Tecumseh, KS; step-sister, Doris Rowland of Lawrence, KS; several nieces and nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Clarence Smith; her step-sister, Leita Hiebsch; and her step-brother, Marvin Smith.
Dorothy enjoyed going to garage sales, buying jewelry, traveling around the USA with her husband in their RV. She also enjoyed her pets, painting, music, collection knick-knacks and later shopping online.
Honoring her request, cremation is planned. Due to Covid restrictions, a memorial ceremony will be held at a later date. Please check back for more information. Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Helping Hands Humane Society, 5720 SW 21st
Street, Topeka, KS 66604. To leave a special message
for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
