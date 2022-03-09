Emporia firefighters are not sure what started a mobile home fire west of the city Tuesday evening.
A statement from the fire department said the trouble happened around 5:40 p.m. at Lot 390 of Green Acres Mobile Home Park, 1753 Road E. A small fire erupted outside at the bottom of the front door, where a porch makes contact with the home.
The fire was described as small, so it was put out quickly. No one was injured. A damage amount has not been disclosed.
