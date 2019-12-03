Emporia Police Chief Scott Cronk has given official notice to the City of Emporia of his intent to retire, effective Jan. 1, 2020.
Chief Cronk began his career with the Emporia Police Department in July 1981 as a reserve police officer. In Feb. 1983, he became a full-time, commissioned officer at EPD and rose through the ranks, becoming Chief in June 2013.
Deputy Chief Ed Owens will serve as interim until a permanent police chief is chosen.
Chief Cronk would like to thank the citizens of Emporia for the support he and the police department have received through his years of service.
