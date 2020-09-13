Emporia's Treyson True was the second runner in during the Emporia High Cross Country Invitational at Jones Park, Saturday morning.
The EHS senior finished the race in 16:00, just behind Manhattan's Daniel Harkin, who finished in 15:52.
Freshman Jonathan Laudie was eighth with a time of 17:16. Juniors Tyler Proehl and Caden Wilson were 28th and 29th respectively with times of 16:51 and 16:58.
Senior Lane Wullschleger placed 35th with a time of 19:20 and Junior Shiloh Arguello was 44th with a time of 19:49.
The Emporia boys finished fourth overall.
The EHS girls team also had a strong showing, with a fifth place finish overall.
Freshman Micha Sheffy-Harris placed 10th with a time of 21:42. Senior Taryn West was 13th with a time of 22:04.
Junior Avery Gutierrez came in 27th with a time of 22:56 and Senior Miranda Taylor was 40th with a time of 24:38.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.