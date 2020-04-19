Lyon County Public Health reported the first COVID-19 related death Sunday afternoon.
The patient who died was a non-Hispanic white female in her 70s according to a written release received by The Emporia Gazette.
Contact investigations are ongoing and any identified close contacts have been quarantined at home and monitored for symptoms by public health officials.
“We wish to express our heartfelt sympathy to the family who lost their loved one,” Health Officer Renee Hively said in the release. “No time is a good time to lose a loved one, but it is especially hard during this time in our lives.”
The health department reported 77 confirmed positives Sunday — an increase of six over Saturday's numbers. The department also reported 21 presumptive positives, which are cases in which an individual with close contact to someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19 is presenting symptoms but has not been tested.
There have been 98 total cases of the virus in Lyon County, with 31 total recoveries.
"Lyon County Public Health reminds you, if you are experiencing symptoms such as a fever, cough or difficulty breathing, call your healthcare provider immediately," the department said. "Do no visit in-person prior to receiving confirmation from that healthcare provider. Please adhere to the following recommendations:
• Avoid non-essential trips and stay home to the extent you can.
• Follow all recommendations regarding self-quarantine
• Avoid large gatherings (groups of more than 10)
• If you do need to go out in public, ensure you maintain six feet distance from other people.
The Lyon County Health Department has worked closely on these decisions with numerous community partners, including Lyon County Government, The City of Emporia, Lyon County Emergency Management, Newman Regional Health, Lyon County School Districts, and other local partners."
Updates are reported by Lyon County Public Health around 3 p.m. daily.
