Corey Lee Robinson passed away on September 1, 2021, in a car accident while on his way to work. Corey was born on July 2, 1993, in Chanute, Kansas, and lived in Chanute until moving to Emporia in 2002. He graduated high school in 2011 from Emporia High School and attended classes at Emporia State University for a short time before deciding that he wanted to enlist in the United States Army in 2012.
He served in the Army and completed a deployment in Afghanistan and eventually transferred to the Army National Guards. He completed a second deployment in Kuwait and was near completing his term with the National Guards at the time of his passing. Corey loved life, he enjoyed researching anything and everything and having good debates with anyone. He loved his family immensely and would support and advocate for them or anyone else he felt needed it. He always wanted to try new things and learn as much as he could. He recently began to enjoy playing disc golf and it became a family event. He was proud to be a husband and father and it was a joy watching him with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Taylor Gentry, their daughter, Veda Robinson (Emporia); his mom and dad, Lisa and Robert Grey (Lebo); his father, John Robinson (Fredonia); his siblings, Christian Grey (Manhattan), Wyatt and Lexie Robinson (Lebo), Austin Swartz (Emporia), LeeAnna and Jake Houchin and nephew Aiden (El Dorado Springs, Missouri), Chelby and Jake Cluck (El Dorado Springs, Missouri), brother Sergio Acevedo and nieces Lily, Jae, and Gracey (California); military brothers, Hazen Groves (Missouri) and Joshua Bessette (Road Island); grandparents, Sue and Jerry Robinson (Buffalo, Kansas), Mary Grey and Lenore Harriman (Evans, Colorado), Dennis Grey and Mary Lindstrom (Topeka), Patricia Wood (Gardner); and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends that are family. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Garland L. Wood, Jr; his aunt, Wendy A. Robinson; and his sister, Shanteal F. Camacho.
There will be a Celebration of Life at his parent’s home at 2611 Fauna Rd, Lebo, KS 66856 on September 18, 2021, beginning around 2 pm. Covered dishes welcome. An account has been set up for contributions for his wife and daughter. Contact family for additional details.
